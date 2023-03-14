iHeartRadio

White House calls on Pence to apologize for 'homophobic joke' about Buttigieg


image.jpg
The White House on Monday called on Mike Pence to apologize for his remark that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had gone on 'maternity leave,' saying that the former vice president's 'homophobic joke' at the Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday was 'offensive and inappropriate.'
12