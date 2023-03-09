White pickup truck reported stolen from LaSalle driveway

LaSalle police are looking for a suspect after a truck theft in the town.

Police say a 2022 Dodge Ram Pickup Truck was stolen overnight from a driveway in the 8800 block of Howard Avenue. The truck is described as white with four doors, chrome handles, chrome trim and a trifold leather tonneau cover.

The suspect was seen taking the vehicle on a nearby surveillance system. He is described as a light-skinned man, approximately six feet tall with a medium build and dark thick eyebrows.

At the time, he was wearing a dark, loose, hooded jacket and dark baggy pants with a dark square-shaped backpack. The still photo provided is in night vision mode and does not accurately depict the colour and tone of the clothing.

Officers are currently investigating the theft and are asking the public to be on the lookout for this vehicle.

Any residents or businesses in the area that have an exterior video surveillance system or anyone with a dashcam in their vehicle that may have been driving on Howard Avenue overnight is asked to check their footage and contact the LaSalle Police Service with any information.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8744 – www.catchcrooks.com.