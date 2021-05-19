White Rock reminds public not to light fires on beaches after 23 incidents in 2 months

Fire officials in White Rock say they've responded to nearly two dozen calls about beach fires in the last two months.

As the May long weekend approaches and the summer season begins, the city is reminding people that such fires are illegal and can lead to fines.

The minimum fine for open-air burning - including beach fires - in the City of White Rock is $175, and fines can go as high as $1,150 during provincial fire bans, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

In the same release, the city said fire crews have responded to 23 beach fires over the past two months, with many of those calls reporting multiple fires.

In the past, the city says, beach fires have seriously burned adults, children and pets. They also pose a risk to nearby vegetation, homes and businesses, and can be difficult for firefighters to reach because of their location, the city says.

Ed Wolfe, chief of White Rock Fire Rescue, said in the city's release that most people follow the rules and don't start beach fires.

"To those of you who are starting fires, you put others at risk of being burned and your actions can tie up emergency services needed for other incidents across the city," Wolfe said.