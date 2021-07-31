White Rock seniors tie the knot after finding love during the pandemic

At the age of 90, David Wright believes he’s been given a second chance at love.

On a cloudy Saturday afternoon, Wright married his new bride, Christine Connor, about nine months after they met.

David and Christine are both residents of White Rock Seniors Village.

David is relatively new to the community. His first wife died last June after 70 years of marriage.

“I kept to myself for four or five months and I thought, ‘I better get out,’ so I went down to the bistro for a coffee,” David said.

It was on this day that he spotted a group of women, and one caught his eye.

“One looked over at me and smiled and I smiled back,” he said. “Something came over me.”

From that day, David and Christine, 79, formed an instant connection, bonding over the music he would play at the home.

“He just asked me, at first, if I’d like to go out for meals with him and then it started, then he asked me if I’d like to marry him,” Christine remembered with a smile.

Christine was a nurse at St. Paul’s Hospital for about 20 years and says she lost her first husband “a long time ago,” adding she never thought she’d find love again.

“You don’t really think it can happen until it does,” she said.

The whirlwind romance came during a particularly tough time, as the home was grappling with COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s been a long year and a half, so this is our first event since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Sioban Cussen, community relations manager for White Rock Seniors Village.

Cussen says she was “blown away” when the couple told her they were getting married.

“It couldn’t be better,” Cussen said. “It’s just a happy time for all of us and we’ve all been so excited.”

“We’ve both (been) given a second chance and it’s something that we’re going to take full benefit of,” said David.