Edmonton Public Schools has reported a "hate-filled" Instagram account to police.

An Edmonton Public School Board spokesperson told CTV News it was made aware of the account over the weekend after posts surfaced on social media.

The school division's board chair said she was both angered and upset by pictures of the account called "Scona White Student Alliance."

"It's just so blatantly racist and rooted in fear... (I'm) concerned that there are a group of students in our city and division that hold these views," Trisha Estabrooks told CTV News Edmonton.

"In some ways it was a reminder again that as a school division and a society, we have a lot of work yet to do in terms of actively being anti-racist."

According to Estabrooks, Strathcona School's principal has filed a police report, which she hopes will help identify how the account originated in the middle of Black History Month.

A Sunday post read, in part, "White lives matter! ... We have been forced to sit in our classes and listen to some clowns ranting how terrible and racist are all whites. Enough is enough."

In a caption accompanying a Monday post featuring Martin Luther King Jr., the account also wrote, "Society is being dominated by victimhood and anti-white racism, we are slowly regressing back to the starting point where others are treated differently based on the color of their skin."

The profile was still public Tuesday morning, showing a temporary story posted one day earlier that read, "We are glad to see everyone had a great valentine's day. We want to thank all of you for the support and positive comments." Visible also was another post published Monday around 8 p.m. that said those behind the account had obtained lawyers to collect evidence of "violent threats" made against them.

The board says parents have been notified about the account, and it issued a statement reiterating zero tolerance for racist attitudes.

Estabrooks added she hoped the incident could become an opportunity.

"I hope this is a wake-up call. I hope it leads to some really deep meaningful discussions."

EPSB said it would provide an update on Tuesday.