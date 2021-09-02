iHeartRadio

White supremacist praise of the Taliban takeover concerns U.S. officials

As the United States-backed government in Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and U.S. troops raced to leave the country, White supremacist and anti-government extremists have expressed admiration for what the Taliban accomplished, a worrying development for U.S. officials who have been grappling with the threat of domestic violent extremism.
