Whitecaps' Canadian championship boosts morale for fans across B.C.

The Vancouver Whitecaps were crowned Canada's top squad Wednesday night in front of an enthusiastic hometown crowd, delighting fans of the beautiful game across the province.

The B.C.-based MLS team took on the Montreal Impact in the Canadian Championship and came away with a 2-1 victory.

A last-minute save by the team's star goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka helped secure the championship, sending thousands of fans into a frenzy.

”We’re Canada's best team two years in a row and it doesn’t get any better than that,” said long-time Whitecaps fan Luke Dandurand who was at the game.

Fellow superfan Kenton Doust was cheering from home on Vancouver Island as the team rushed the field and held the trophy high above their heads.

The 21-year-old has been a fan since he was child, standing by his favourite team through their ups and downs.

And in 2015, it was the Whitecaps that stepped in to support him.

Doust has battled multiple brain tumours and throat cancer and learned last week he was cancer-free.

“The Whitecaps have played a big part in getting me back on my feet," he said.

Doust says the connection with the team and ongoing support help boost his spirits during some of his darkest days.

On Thursday, he thanked Whitecaps captain and Canadian national Russell Teibert and other current and former members of the squad for being with him during his treatment.

“I’m so thankful and happy for the team and everyone in the organization,” said Doust.

Now that the Whitecaps have won back-to-back Canadian champtionships, fans have their eyes set on the next prize – the MLS championship.

The Whitecaps currently sit in the middle of the Western Conference standings, but with four months to go in the regular season, fans are confident they can climb to the top.

“You eliminate February and early March this has been one of the better teams in MLS they are on a good run. They've got to find a way to win on the road,” said The Third Sub editor, Samuel Rowan.

The team returns to BC Place on Saturday to take on Cincinnati before taking off on a three-game road trip to Colorado, LA and Kansas City.

The Whitecaps will host their southern neighbours the Seattle Sounders on July 8.