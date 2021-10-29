Whitecaps' handling of 2011 misconduct allegations to be investigated, league says

The Vancouver Whitecaps' handling of misconduct allegations involving former women's team coach Hubert Busby, Jr., will be the subject of a "thorough investigation," according to Major League Soccer.

The league announced the probe on Friday, and said the findings and recommendations that result will be made public.

"The investigation will include a review of the club's internal processes and overall culture at the time as well as recommendations on preventative measures to ensure that all players and staff under the Whitecaps organization umbrella work in a safe environment, free of all forms of harassment and fear of retaliation," MLS said in a statement.

The allegations, which date back to 2011, were shared this week by former player Malloree Enoch, who said Busby had tried to pressure her for sex.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Friday, Enoch said she reported the incident to the club at the time, but that no immediate action was taken. A group of Whitecaps women's players eventually complained about Busby, and their overall treatment as players, to management, Enoch said.

“It almost felt like 10 years ago, it wasn't taken seriously,” she said.

The Whitecaps confirmed an investigation was launched into allegations the club received against Busby at the end of the 2011 season. The coach's contract expired in October of that year, and was not renewed.

Busby has denied the claims, which have not been tested in court.

On Friday afternoon, Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster issued a statement praising Enoch for coming forward.

"We respect Malloree’s bravery, appreciate her honesty, and support her entirely. We apologize to Malloree for letting her down," Schuster wrote.

"Our communication with players, staff and the soccer community as to the reasons for Busby’s departure was also inadequate. We should have done better, and for that we are deeply sorry."

The CEO said the Whitecaps brought in an independent ombudsperson to oversee its investigation in 2011, but that the club has since learned the probe "did not reveal certain allegations that were disclosed this week."

"Any current members of the executive team who were involved in these matters have been placed on administrative leave while we implement next steps in this review," Schuster added.

With files from The Canadian Press