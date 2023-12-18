Whitecaps move Champions Cup game to Langford due to B.C. Place scheduling conflict

The Vancouver Whitecaps are shifting their CONCACAF Champions Cup game on Feb. 7 to Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., because of a scheduling conflict at B.C. Place, the club's home stadium.

Vancouver entertains Mexican club Tigres UANL in the first round of the 27-team competition. The first leg will take place on Vancouver Island before a second leg at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico on Feb. 14.

B.C. Place is hosting the "2024 BC Home and Garden Show" from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11.

Whitecaps chief executive officer Axel Schuster said the team explored all possibilities and venues in B.C. upon learning of the conflict.

“Ultimately, Starlight Stadium was not only the sole CONCACAF approved and available stadium in our province in early February, but the City of Langford has also been extremely welcoming," Schuster said in a statement.

"Although our preference is to always play at B.C. Place, we are excited for this unique opportunity to further connect with our many fans and supporters on Vancouver Island at a stadium we are familiar with."

Starlight Stadium, which has a capacity of some 6,000, is home to the Canadian Premier League's Pacific FC.

It will also be the site of Calgary-based Cavalry FC's Champions Cup match against Orlando City SC on a to-be-determined date in February to escape the Alberta cold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.