Whitecaps turn to CPL's Niko Giantsopoulos to solve keeper crisis

In the midst of a goaltending crisis, the Vancouver Whitecaps are turning to outside help.

Niko Giantsopoulos, a 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., is being loaned to Vancouver from York United of the Canadian Premier League.

He's scheduled to play a match with York United Friday evening against Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., and is being loaned to the Major League Soccer's club for Saturday through Monday so he can play in Vancouver's match with Charlotte FC on Sunday at Bank of American Stadium in North Carolina.

In six appearances this season, Giantsopoulos has kept two clean sheets.

The Whitecaps were struggling to find someone fit to tend goal for their MLS match on Sunday with Charlotte.

The Whitecaps announced Friday that goalkeepers Isaac Boehmer and Cody Cropper, as well as midfielder Pedro Vite, have been placed in the league's health and safety protocols and will not be available to play.

With regular starter Thomas Hasal out with a fractured middle finger, that left no one to take over goaltending duties.

“We are currently exploring all our options at the 'keeper position for Sunday's game,” Axel Schuster, the Whitecaps' chief executive officer and sporting director, said on the club's Twitter feed.

Vancouver (3-6-2) enters the match against Charlotte (4-7-1) in last place in the Western Conference standings with 11 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.