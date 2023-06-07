Whitecaps wary of CF Montreal ahead of Canadian Championship final
The Vancouver Whitecaps say they cannot underestimate their Canadian Championship opponents heading in to tonight's cup final match.
Vancouver will face off against CF Montreal in the final at B.C. Place in the second meeting between the teams this season.
The Whitecaps previously beat Montreal 5-0 in Major League Soccer regular-season action.
But head coach Vanni Sartini says his team needs to respect its opponent and understand that Montreal is a better team than when the two sides first faced off.
Sartini says the club's aim is to win trophies, and the Canadian Championship provides a perfect opportunity to repeat that after Vancouver claimed the Voyageurs Cup last year.
Vancouver beat Canadian Premier League teams York FC and Pacific FC to make this year's final, while Montreal dispatched semipro side Vaughan FC, fellow MLS side Toronto FC and the CPL's Forge FC.
The Whitecaps say in a news release that the club has sold out its general admission tickets and expects its largest crowd of the season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.
-
Canada to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says on trip to KyivPrime Minister Justin Trudeau met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday during an unannounced visit to Kyiv to show Canada's support for the fight against Russia as there were signs a long-awaited spring counteroffensive could be underway. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined him on the trip.
-
Four men injured in ByWard Market shootingOttawa police say four men were located at a bar on Clarence Street with gunshot wounds at approximately 1:30 a.m. Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
-
Complaints about OC Transpo bus drivers flood city's fraud hotlineAuditor General Nathalie Gougeon says the fraud hotline has been receiving approximately five to 10 reports a day over the past year linked to bus operator "compliance nature", and it is overwhelming her office.
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.
-
Pre-prom fundraiser being held for woman battling cancer for sixth timeA chance encounter is bringing a much-needed source of support to a woman who is running out of fingers to count the number of fights she's had with cancer.