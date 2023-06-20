Whitecourt declares state of local emergency due to flooding, issues evacuation orders

The Town of Whitecourt, approximately 180 km northwest of Edmonton, has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding.

A flood watch is also in effect for the McLeod and Athabasca rivers.

On Tuesday morning staff and approximately 32 visitors at the Sagitawah RV Park located just off the Athabasca River were put on evacuation alert.

“By 7:30 a.m. we had everybody pretty much up and if they were going to pull out their trailer, they could. If they were planning to leave their trailer there, they could do that as well,” said Dwayne Gibson, the owner of Sagitawah RV Park.

Gibson said his biggest concern is with roads being washed out.

“There's not a real problem within the campground; no trailers are in threat of being flooded,” he said.

“If the water ever got that high, all of Whitecourt would be underwater, so it's not a concern, but the concern is the road behind us the water does start to flow over,” Gibson added.

Across the highway, Westview Mobile Village was ordered to evacuate Tuesday afternoon.

“My house is four feet high so for me it’s OK but some other guys there they’re like a foot and a half so I was scared,” said evacuee Mike Brassard.

“I think we should be OK. I think the worst is done and it’s good for the firefighters but now we have this river and have too much water we’re going to need some boats around here,” he said.

Rising water levels have also led town officials to close Festival Park and trails around it, Riverside trail, Whitecourt Golf & Country Club and Riverboat Park.

The north end of 47 Street/Millar Road is temporarily closed at Flats Road.

Flooding also washed out an abutment on Highway 32 near Groat Creek resulting in a lane closure.

Officials expect the Athabasca River to peak Tuesday afternoon and the McLeod River to peak Tuesday night.

“So that’s the good news part of this story is that they’re not peaking at the same time,” said Whitecourt Mayor Tom Pickard. “But the big concern is they’re both so high at the same time. That’s what created this situation,” he added.

Both rivers are being closely monitored by staff from the Alberta Environment River Forecast Branch and the town.

People are encouraged to use "extreme caution" near the rivers.

All Westview Mobile Village evacuees are asked to register at the Allan & Jean Millar Centre located at 58 Sunset Boulevard, while those evacuated from the Sagitawah RV Park should call 780-778-3734 to register.