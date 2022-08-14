Whitecourt's Rotary Park closed for missing child swimmer search

Police are asking Whitecourt residents to avoid Rotary Park Outdoor Waterpark as crews search for a missing child swimmer.

Last seen around 3:55 p.m. Sunday, police say the child was swimming with adults in the pond area of the park, who have since been unable to locate the youth.

"Whitecourt RCMP along with Fire and Emergency Services are currently on scene," Mounties said in a statement minutes before 5 p.m.

No further information was available from police.

Whitecourt is approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.