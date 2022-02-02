Whitefish home destroyed in fire: Sudbury fire officials

The eastbound lane of MR55 at Bay Street is closed Wednesday morning as Sudbury fire crews battle house fire in Whitefish, police say.

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News in a phone interview the road should reopen between 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene late Tuesday night, he said.

All three occupants in the home got out safely, but the structure is a complete loss, Oshell added.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but is not considered suspicious.

Once the fire got into the walls and roof of the older home -- that has had several renovations over the years --it has been difficult to get to, Oshell said.

Firefighters should have all the hotspots extinguished around 11 a.m., he added.