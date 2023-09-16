Whitehead hauls in late game-winning TD as B.C. stages comeback to edge Ottawa 41-37

The B.C. Lions roared back to a 41-37 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday despite trailing for the majority of the second half.

Vernon Adams Jr. went 26 of 37, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions - one that led to a touchdown drive and another for a pick-six. But he orchestrated a game-winning drive with 39 seconds left on the game clock for the Lions (9-4).

Terry Williams returned a missed field goal with just over a minute left to cut the Redblacks lead to 37-34, allowing the Lions back into the game.

Lucky Whitehead hauled in the game-winner with Adams finding him deep in the end zone with 15 seconds left on the clock. Whitehead then jumped into the stands to give the ball to his mother, with the pair sharing a brief hug.

Ottawa quarterback Dustin Crum rushed for three touchdowns, one of which was a five-yard scramble in the second half. He finished the game 18 of 29 for 213 yards.

UP NEXT

The Redblacks host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-7) in Ottawa on Friday, while the Lions travel to Edmonton to take on the surging Elks (4-10) on the same day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.