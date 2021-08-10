Whitehorse man dead after single-vehicle crash in creek: Sask. RCMP
A man from Whitehorse, Yukon is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Foam Lake.
Around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Wynard and Foam Lake RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 16.
According to an RCMP news release, the vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a nearby creek.
Two men were in the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The other man had minor injuries.
The driver's family has been notified of his death, RCMP said.
An RCMP crash reconstructionist is investigating.
