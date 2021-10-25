Whitemud Drive reopens, charges pending after suspicious package investigation

Multiple charges are pending against a man in connection with a suspicious package found inside a vehicle that forced the closure of part of Whitemud Drive early Monday morning.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle around 3 a.m. Monday west of the Quesnell Bridge in a westbound lane.

The Whitemud was closed off in both directions between 149 Street and 53 Avenue until around 7 a.m. as police investigated.

A bomb disposal team removed and examined the package though police say it remains under investigation.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and is expected to face several charges.