Whiteout conditions shut down stretch of McGillivray Blvd.: WPS
CTV News Winnipeg Editorial Producer
Katherine Dow
Blustery conditions have shut down traffic on a busy Winnipeg roadway.
The Winnipeg Police Service tweeted Friday that McGillivray Boulevard from Columbia Drive to the Perimeter Highway is currently closed due to whiteout conditions.
Due to whiteout conditions, McGillvray at Columbia to the perimeter is currently closed. Please avoid the area. #wpgtraffic @WinnipegTMC— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 11, 2022
The public is asked to avoid the area.
Meanwhile, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued blowing snow advisories for parts of southern Manitoba, including Morden, Winkler and Morris.
