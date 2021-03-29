Whitewood latest Sask. community to see increased COVID-19 transmission

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning residents of Whitewood, Sask., of increased community transmission of COVID-19.

Whitewood residents are reminded to follow public health measures including physical distancing and mask use.

As a result of increased community transmission, the Whitewood Community Health Centre has been limited to level 3 visitation rules.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” the SHA said in a news release.

Level 3 restricts visitation to “end-of-life with the provision that care teams can support one essential family/support person to safely assist with care if needed.”

Other visitors will not be permitted at the health centre.