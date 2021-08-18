Whitmer: Spend $75M of pandemic rescue funds to reduce crime

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend $75 million in federal pandemic rescue funding to reduce violent crime, calling it a critical issue that must be addressed amid double-digit percentage increases in several Michigan cities.

Her proposed framework, if enacted by legislators, would allocate additional funding to hire more police.

She wants officers to live where they work and proposes new spending to bolster law enforcement recruitment and diversity, including with expanded scholarships and financial incentives.

Other facets aim to get illegal guns off the streets and to expand job and education opportunities so people avoid retaliatory or other violence.