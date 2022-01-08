WHL clears Warriors, Pats to resume team activities

The Western Hockey League announced Saturday the Moose Jaw Warriors, Regina Pats and Tri-City Americans have been cleared to resume all team activities.

Each of those teams had been placed on pause after multiple players or staff had tested positive for, or shown symptoms of, COVID-19.

The Pats had two games against the Saskatoon Blades postponed after the team was placed in protocol (Jan. 7, Jan. 8). Their Jan. 11 date with Calgary remains postponed because the Hitmen are currently in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Warriors will have to make up four games after having contests with Winnipeg, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Calgary postponed.

Resuming team activities means they can return to practice.

The WHL requires all players and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.