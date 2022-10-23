WHL postpones game between Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors

The Western Hockey League has postponed Sunday’s regular season game between the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors due to dangerous driving conditions between the two cities.

The match-up between the Pats and Warriors was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

The Pats announced the postponement in an early afternoon news release on Oct. 23.

Due to “adverse weather conditions” the game had to be postponed, the league said.

The game is now scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.

The news release said that all game tickets purchased for Sunday’s game would be honoured and valid for Wednesday’s rescheduled match-up.

Anyone in need of additional help regarding tickets is encouraged to email the Regina Pats at tickets@reginapats.com.