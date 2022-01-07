WHL postpones games and practice for 15 teams due to climbing COVID-19 case counts
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
Omicron is taking a significant toll on the Western Hockey League.
Friday, the league announced it is postponing games and practices for15 teams, including the Calgary Hitmen.
That's because of the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases sweeping through the league that are hitting both players and staff members.
The WHL says it still hopes to play a 68 game schedule this season. It's working on rescheduling the cancelled games.
The WHL announced today an update on COVID-19 Protocols and the postponement of eight WHL Regular Season games, but affirmed its commitment to completing the 68-game Regular Season schedule and Playoffs.
DETAILS | https://t.co/oBWb6SrPZW pic.twitter.com/sH17uAlh2d
-
Sudbury Crime Stoppers youth opioid campaign enters Phase 2After successfully launching a video presentation last summer, Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers is adding more videos as part of Phase 2 of its Youth Opioid Awareness Campaign.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing manCalgary police are seeking public assistance to find Douglas Bigeagle, who was last seen in Mahogany, a southeast Calgary community, on Thursday between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
-
Shooting in Etobicoke sends one man to hospital with serious injuriesA man has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Etobicoke, police say.
-
Curious cube-shaped 'hut' on moon just another rockA curious cube-like object photographed by China’s Yutu 2 lunar rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be a rock.
-
'Serious workplace accident' at Vancouver works yard, city saysThe City of Vancouver and WorkSafeBC say they are investigating a "serious workplace accident" that happened at the city's National Yards facility on Friday.
-
Hard hit by COVID-19, Timmins airport grateful for Canadian Space Agency expansionThe latest surge of COVID-19 has delayed the recovery of operations at Timmins Victor M Power Airport, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
-
Premier Scott Moe says COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandated in Sask.Premier Scott Moe says his government will not be mandating COVID-19 vaccinations in Saskatchewan
-
Svechniknov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Flames 6-3Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes returned to action after nearly a week layoff by beating the Calgary Flames 6-3 on Friday night.
-
No injuries reported following Clearview house fireIt's a challenging start to the year for a family in Clearview as they have been forced to deal with the repercussions of a fire at home.