WHL postpones Swift Current Broncos weekend series

The Western Hockey League (WHL) has postponed a weekend home-and-home series between the Swift Current Broncos and Prince Albert Raiders.

The move comes after the league said multiple players and staff were added to the WHL COVID-19 protocol list after exhibiting symptoms or after testing positive for the virus. The games, scheduled for Jan. 7 at the Swift Current iPlex and Jan. 8 at the Art Hauser Centre, have been postponed to a later date.

The league is working in consultation with its chief medical officer and additional test results are pending.

The WHL requires all players and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by a Health Canada approved vaccine.