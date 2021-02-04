The Western Hockey League (WHL) said it has not been approved to return to play in Saskatchewan, despite reports that an agreement had been reached to host games in Regina.

“We remain in ongoing discussions with government and health authorities in Saskatchewan,” the WHL said, in an email.

A report circulated on Wednesday night, stating the WHL had reached an agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan to host a quarantined bubble in Regina, for the league’s Saskatchewan and Manitoba based-teams.

Alan Millar, the general manager of the Moose Jaw Warriors said that report was premature.

“We’re not at a point where we have any approvals for return to play in our own centres or the potential of a hub in one of the East Division cities,” Millar said.

More to come…