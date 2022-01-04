WHL suspends activities for Moose Jaw, Red Deer and Edmonton due to COVID-19
The Western Hockey League has postponed five games after suspending team activities for the Edmonton Oil Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors and Red Deer Rebels.
The league said in a release Tuesday that three teams have had multiple players and staff added to the WHL COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.
The Warriors' games Friday at Lethbridge and Saturday at Medicine Hat have been postponed, as have the Oil Kings' games Friday at Red Deer and Sunday at Medicine Hat and Red Deer's home contest Saturday against Lethbridge.
The postponements are in addition to three games in early January that the WHL pushed back because of capacity limits in Manitoba. Moose Jaw's game Monday in Winnipeg was postponed, along Calgary's games this Friday in Brandon and Saturday in Winnipeg.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2022.
