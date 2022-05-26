Who are the candidates in the byelection in northern Manitoba?

There are officially two candidates in the byelection set to take place next month in a northern Manitoba constituency.

According to Elections Manitoba, Eric Redhead and Charlotte Larocque are the candidates for Thompson’s next MLA.

Redhead, the NDP candidate, is the former chief of Shamattawa First Nation, and Larocque, the PC candidate, is a small-business owner. The Liberals have said they will not field a candidate.

Thompson is a long-time NDP stronghold, with the seat being won by the NDP in all but two elections since 1969.

The seat was last held by Danielle Adams, who died in a highway crash in December 2021.

The Thompson byelection is set to take place on June 7.

- With files from The Canadian Press.