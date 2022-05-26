Who are the candidates in the byelection in northern Manitoba?
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
There are officially two candidates in the byelection set to take place next month in a northern Manitoba constituency.
According to Elections Manitoba, Eric Redhead and Charlotte Larocque are the candidates for Thompson’s next MLA.
Redhead, the NDP candidate, is the former chief of Shamattawa First Nation, and Larocque, the PC candidate, is a small-business owner. The Liberals have said they will not field a candidate.
Thompson is a long-time NDP stronghold, with the seat being won by the NDP in all but two elections since 1969.
The seat was last held by Danielle Adams, who died in a highway crash in December 2021.
The Thompson byelection is set to take place on June 7.
- With files from The Canadian Press.
-
Kitchener cemeteries heavily damaged during Saturday's stormCrews are working to clean up two Kitchener cemeteries that were hit hard Saturday during the storm.
-
E-biker in Elliot Lake injured by vehicle leaving drivewayPolice in Elliot Lake are investigating after the driver of an e-bike was injured Wednesday afternoon.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in OttawaOttawa Public Health reported 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 11 on Tuesday.
-
Man dies after logging truck crash near Courtenay, B.C.A crash involving a logging truck near Courtenay, B.C., on Tuesday claimed the life of one man, CTV News has learned.
-
Sask. RCMP hope new information will help find family of woman found dead last yearSeven months after the death of a 64-year-old woman, Saskatchewan RCMP still can't find her family to notify them.
-
'Champagne room and bling': B.C. bureaucrat sarcastically honoured for 'baller lifestyle'Winners of awards that highlight the worst government spending of the year have been unveiled, and a British Columbia bureaucrat was among those called out.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Sloly to break silence on 'Freedom Convoy'The public will hear from Ottawa's former police chief next week for the first time since he resigned at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths, 29 hospitalizations in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new deaths and 35 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past two days.
-
Attempt to flee across Hwy 401 lands man in custodyAn attempt to run across the 401 and a struggle with police has resulted in multiple charges for a London, Ont. man.