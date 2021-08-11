Who could replace Pallister as leader of the PC Party?

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced on Tuesday that he will not be seeking re-election, meaning the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party will soon have a new leader.

"I believe that now is the time for a new leader and a premier to take our province forward," Pallister said.

"Accordingly, a new leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba will lead our party into the next election."

Now, the focus turns to the future, with Manitobans left wondering who will become the next leader of the party.

Chris Adams, a political scientist, said there are a number of people who could potentially vie for the role, including Rochelle Squires, Manitoba’s families minister.

“She represents an urban riding and the PCs will have to hold onto that part of the province,” Adams said.

“As you know more than half of the seats in Manitoba are in the Winnipeg region. But, there are other names. There will be some saying Kelvin Goertzen, who’s the deputy premier. Some wanted him to run against Pallister. He decided not to because he had a young family. Scott Fielding, minister of finance, might be another one.”

Adams said that some people are talking about getting Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman to run for the position. He noted that it is also possible some federal MPs, including James Bezan and Candice Bergen, will be interested in stepping into leadership.

Pallister will remain in office for now. He did not say when he would be stepping aside.

The premier’s press secretary said Pallister has asked the PC Party to initiate the process of selecting a new leader.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Josh Crabb.