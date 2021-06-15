Who has the hottest tomato and coolest cucumber? Essex County greenhouse awards revealed

R.E.A.CH. International brought back its annual Greenhouse Competitions for 2021 and has announced the Essex County winners.

The competitions have celebrated Ontario’s Essex County as home to the largest greenhouse industry in North America since their debut in 2007, with a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every year this event draws a lot of local attention with the grower base,” said Nature Fresh director of Sales Matt Quiring. “This year’s event presented us with a clean sweep on the Bite-Sized Tomato Category taking home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in one of the most highly sought-after tomato categories.”

Competitions are separated by crop, including “The Hottest Tomato,” “The Perfect Pepper,” “The Coolest Cucumber” and the “Sweetest Strawberry,” with more specific categories within each one.

BEST OVERALL WINNERS:

Tomato: Umami bite-sized tomato by Nature Fresh Farms

Strawberry: Dreamberry by Sunset/Mastronardi Produce

Pepper: Rustico sweet long pepper by Mucci Farms

Sunset Mini Seedless cucumber by Sunset/Mastronardi Produce

The competitions were redesigned this year to be contactless, to protect the contestants, volunteers and judges amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Produce was delivered to 30 judges across Essex County, including members of the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Affairs, grocery store produce managers, Culinary Guild of Windsor chefs, and others.

The awards ceremony was broadcasted as a live stream on Friday, June 11.

Organizers say this year’s event will sponsor another 50 children and teens to attend school, meet medical, clothing or housing needs in Uganda, Africa.

2021 WINNERS OF THE GREENHOUSE COMPETITIONS:

Coolest Cucumber competition

Cocktail Cukes : One Sweet Cucumber by Sunset Mastronardi Produce

English Cucumber: Mucci English Cuke by Mucci Farms

Mini Seedless Cukes: Sunset Mini Seedless by Sunset Mastronardi Produce

BEST OVERALL CUCUMBER: Sunset Mini Seedless by Sunset Mastronardi Produce

Hottest Tomato Competition

Beefsteak Tomato: Pure Flavor Beef by Pure Flavor, Pure Hothouse Foods

Bite-Size Tomato: Umami by Nature Fresh Farms

Cocktail Tomato: Campari by Sunset Mastronardi Produce

Roma Tomato: Mucci Roma by Mucci Farms

Specialty Tomato : Orange Cherry by Nature Fresh Farms

T.O.V./Cluster Tomato: Nature Fresh TOV by Nature Fresh Farms

BEST OVERALL TOMATO: Umami by Nature Fresh Farms

Perfect Pepper Competition

Hot Peppers: Yowzers by Sunset Mastronardi Produce

Orange Bell (sweet) Pepper: Sunset Orange Bell by Sunset Mastronardi Produce

Red Bell (sweet) Pepper: Red Bell Sweet by DelFrescoPure

Specialty Bell (sweet) Pepper: Aloha by Sunset Mastronardi Produce

Specialty Long (sweet) Pepper: Rustico by Mucci Farms

Specialty Mini Pepper: Sweet To The Point by Mucci Farms

Yellow Bell (sweet) Pepper: Pure Flavor Yellow Bell by Pure Flavor, Pure Hothouse Foods

BEST OVERALL PEPPER: Rustico by Mucci Farms

Sweetest Strawberry Competition

BEST OVERALL STRAWBERRY Dreamberry by Sunset Mastronardi Produce

For the complete list of winners including second and third places, visit greenhousecompetitions.com.