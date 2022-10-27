'Who is Mattea Roach?' Cape Breton brewery pays tribute to 'Jeopardy!' champ with special beer

Nova Scotians have shown their pride for 23-time “Jeopardy!” winner Mattea Roach since she first competed on the game show earlier this year -- and now they’re doing so with a special brew.

Cape Breton-based Big Spruce Brewing recently released its “Who is Mattea Roach?” IPA.

On Wednesday -- Roach’s 24th birthday -- the brewery posted photos of the new drink, which features a cartoon depiction of Roach competing on the show.

Big Spruce co-owner Melanie Bock-White came up with the idea, flavours and the label for the beer.

It’s described as, “an aromatic & hop-forward (but abv shy!) session IPA, bursting with notes of tangerine and pink grapefruit, a sly little selection to sip while cheering wildly.”

Big Spruce also referred to Roach as “the bestest most greatest smarty-pants to grace the small screen.”

Her namesake beer can be picked up at Big Spruce Brewing in Baddeck, N.S., or shipped nationwide from the company’s online shop.

The brewery says while it has not yet heard Roach’s reaction to the drink, the numbers of orders from people with the same last name has been "quite remarkable.”

While Roach now lives in Toronto, she is originally from Halifax, and has family in Cape Breton.

Big Spruce co-owner and alesmith Jeremy White says 900-labelled cans were made from a small batch of “Who is Mattea Roach?”

White says about 50 per cent of the cans were claimed within 24 hours of Wednesday’s post, adding that it’s “absolutely” a limited-edition brew.

“The broader wish is that she fairs well in the upcoming ‘Tournament of Champions’,” he said during a phone interview with CTV News. “We really want to see her succeed.”

Roach will return to “Jeopardy!” next month for the game show’s Tournament of Champions.

Eighteen other champions will face off in the quarter-finals, which start Monday, while the three seeded champions, including Roach, will skip straight to the "Jeopardy!" semi-finals.

Roach is set to take the stage for the first time Nov. 10.

Throughout her time on the show, Roach won US$562,983 and answered 644 questions correctly.

In the “Jeopardy!” standings, she sits at 5th place in both consecutive games won and career earnings in regular play, and is 9th on the all-time winnings list.