As B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, the province's top health officials and premier will give an update Thursday on who is next in line to receive a dose.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be joined by Premier John Horgan and Dr. Penny Ballem, who is the executive lead of B.C.'s immunization rollout team.

Currently, B.C. is in Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout plan, which includes giving doses to people 80 and older and Indigenous peoples aged 65 and older. As of Thursday at noon, anyone aged 81 and older can call to make an appointment for a shot.

But there have been other special circumstances where doses have been handed out, including in Prince Rupert, where a significant outbreak pushed officials to offer doses to all adults to quickly stop the spread of the disease.

And, earlier this week, Henry announced some industries will be prioritized to receive an AstraZeneca shot, regardless of age. Those groups include employees at food processing plants, agricultural operations with congregate living arrangements and large industrial camps.

"They've been determined to be more vulnerable to the transmission of COVID-19 because of circumstances in their workplace," Dix said during a news conference earlier this week.

"It's not because of the work they do."

It's likely Henry will give more details during Thursday's briefing on how the vaccine rollout will work with those groups.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.