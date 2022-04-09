Who is performing at this summer's Winnipeg Folk Festival

The Winnipeg Folk Festival is having it first in-person festival since 2019 this summer, and this year's performers include a legendary blues musician and a Grammy-award winning rock band.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the front, you know, the main gate open on Thursday July 7," said Chris Frayer, the festival's artistic director.

"I think that that's something that all of our stakeholders, whether they're sponsors, artisans, food vendors or beer sponsor are looking forward to."

On Friday, Winnipeg Folk Fest announced this year's lineup, with headliners that include Buddy Guy, The Strumbellas, Portugal. The Man, and Tash Sultana.

Other performers include Kurt Vile & The Violators, Bahamas, Japanese Breakfast, and Judy Collins.

Those hoping to see some Canadian acts will be able to check out shows including Wild Rivers, Trish Klein, The Weather Station, The Trade-Offs, The New Pornographers, Sam Lynch, Ruby Waters, Reuben and The Dark, Piqsiq, Leith Ross, Jeremy Dutcher, and Cadence Weapon.

As for Manitoba musicians, the festival will feature Sweet Alibi, Shanley Spence, Sebastian Gaskin, Richard Inman, Madame Diva et Micah, Jesse Harvey & the Banana Band, JayWood, Fontine, Del Barber and Boy Golden.

"Super, super lucky to be a part of this," said Jeremy Haywood-Smith, who goes by his stage name JayWood. "I mean, like obviously I feel like it's going to be a big deal for a lot of people going two and a half years not really going out and being part of festivals, but like to be, you know, a part of this is special knowing how much it means to so many people."

Folk Fest is running from July 7 to 10 at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

A full list of the lineup can be found online.

COVID-19 SITUATION

With COVID-19 still circulating in the province, the festival says it is watching the situation closely.

Frayer said the festival feels safe since it is an outdoor event during summer, but organizers are waiting to see what restrictions or rules need to be in place.

"We are going to have to see where we are at the time, but we want to have workplace health and safety above and beyond for everybody," said Frayer.

Regardless of circumstance, Frayer said this year is a must-do event for Winnipeg Folk Fest, which has been getting by through government funding, private donors and small shows.

"It's really important that we get through this some version of the festival for this year, you know, and right now, I can tell you ticket sales are fantastic," noted Frayer.

Frayer said camping passes are nearly gone and that the festival is now on its second tier of tickets

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen.