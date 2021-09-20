Who is running for Red Deer City Council and mayor?
The nomination deadline for candidates to declare their intention to campaign in the upcoming municipal election in Red Deer has passed and 62 candidates are confirmed to run.
Six candidates are running for mayor while 30 candidates are running for one of eight councillor positions.
The mayoral candidates are:
- Allen, James
- Buchanan, S.H (Buck)
- Hickey, Dwight G.
- Johnston, Ken
- Magee, Bradley James
- Moore, Jeremy Richard
Councillor candidates include:
- Barclay, Graham
- Barnstable, Kraymer
- Buruma, Bruce
- Campbell, Brenda
- Campbell, Calvin
- Chapin, Matt
- Coop, Stephen (Steve)
- Curtis, Craig
- Dawe, Michael (incumbent)
- Doerksen, Victor
- Engel, Grace Joy
- Harksen, Sarah
- Higham, Vesna (incumbent)
- Huizing, Hans
- Jefferies, Cindy
- Khan, Sadia
- Krahn, Chad
- Laloge, Ryan Andrew
- LaRocque, Lindsay
- Lee, Lawrence (incumbent)
- Lydiard, Nicole (Nikki)
- MacDonald, Jason
- Mihaly, Jozef
- Milaney, Liam
- Olubowale, Sheyi
- Ratra, Harish
- Somer, Janise
- Spencer-Cook, Lisa
- Williams, Dax
- Wyntjes, Dianne (incumbent)
Sixteen candidates are vying for one of seven school board trustee positions for the Red Deer Public School Division. Six people are running for one of five positions on the Red Deer Catholic Separate School Division’s Red Deer Area ward, two are running for the separate school division’s 11 ward, and two are running for the separate school division’s QE II ward.
To see candidates running for school board trustees, visit the city’s website.
Election day is Oct. 18.
In addition to casting ballots for mayor, city councillor, and school trustee, Red Deerians will have the chance to participate in the Senate nominations for Alberta and respond to two referendum questions:
- “Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 - Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments - be removed from the constitution?”
- “Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?”
The questions will be answered by either a “yes” or “no” vote.