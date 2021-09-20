Who is running for Red Deer City Council and mayor?

The nomination deadline for candidates to declare their intention to campaign in the upcoming municipal election in Red Deer has passed and 62 candidates are confirmed to run.

Six candidates are running for mayor while 30 candidates are running for one of eight councillor positions.

The mayoral candidates are:

Allen, James

Buchanan, S.H (Buck)

Hickey, Dwight G.

Johnston, Ken

Magee, Bradley James

Moore, Jeremy Richard

Councillor candidates include:

Barclay, Graham

Barnstable, Kraymer

Buruma, Bruce

Campbell, Brenda

Campbell, Calvin

Chapin, Matt

Coop, Stephen (Steve)

Curtis, Craig

Dawe, Michael (incumbent)

Doerksen, Victor

Engel, Grace Joy

Harksen, Sarah

Higham, Vesna (incumbent)

Huizing, Hans

Jefferies, Cindy

Khan, Sadia

Krahn, Chad

Laloge, Ryan Andrew

LaRocque, Lindsay

Lee, Lawrence (incumbent)

Lydiard, Nicole (Nikki)

MacDonald, Jason

Mihaly, Jozef

Milaney, Liam

Olubowale, Sheyi

Ratra, Harish

Somer, Janise

Spencer-Cook, Lisa

Williams, Dax

Wyntjes, Dianne (incumbent)

Sixteen candidates are vying for one of seven school board trustee positions for the Red Deer Public School Division. Six people are running for one of five positions on the Red Deer Catholic Separate School Division’s Red Deer Area ward, two are running for the separate school division’s 11 ward, and two are running for the separate school division’s QE II ward.

To see candidates running for school board trustees, visit the city’s website.

Election day is Oct. 18.

In addition to casting ballots for mayor, city councillor, and school trustee, Red Deerians will have the chance to participate in the Senate nominations for Alberta and respond to two referendum questions:

“Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 - Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments - be removed from the constitution?”

“Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?”

The questions will be answered by either a “yes” or “no” vote.