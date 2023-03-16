Who killed Karen Caughlin?

It’s been 49 years since 14-year-old Karen Caughlin from Sarnia, Ont. was last seen alive and six years since any major information came to light in the case.

In 2017, new information revealed that Karen's injuries were consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

Police say her body was then moved from the location where she was hit to where her body was discovered — on Plowing Match Road between Churchill Line and LaSalle Line in Lambton County.

"On behalf of Lambton County OPP, I would like to thank the public for their continued support with this investigation. Even after 49 years, information is still being received on this case. Our investigators diligently follow every tip," said Inspector Chris Avery.

Some time a goa, a memorial which had been placed along Plowing Match Road has been removed and family members are urging those responsible for taking the cross and memorial to please return it or drop it off at the Lambton County OPP Detachment at 4224 Oil Heritage Rd. in Petrolia.