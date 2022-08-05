Who pays for what after a damaging wind storm

Homeowners in Elora are getting ready to make insruance claims following a summer storm that left a trail of damage.

For others, the damage left behind can come with a heafty bill.

Elora resident Jeff Malloch recently had a large protion of a tree fall down in his backyard after an EF0 down burst hit the area Wednesday night.

"I do expect that it's not going to be too cheap," Malloch told CTV News in regards to the clean up.

Some Elora residents are still trying to get to the root of the financial process, wondering who will pay for the clean up.

"I think it will have to come out of pocket, from either our landlord or partially from us," he stated about the tree that did not damage his home.

He added: "I don't know, this is the first time I have ever had to deal with something like this."

Rick Almeida, a neighbour who lives down the street said he is hoping he doesn't get a bill.

Almeida had a nearby tree fall on a communications line and also onto one of his vehicles, shattering a window and denting the roof.

"I believe this tree was on the town property," Almeida added.

"If it lands on your car, your car would be covered if you purchased comprehensive coverage for your car," sadi Anne Marie Thomas, the Insurance Bureau of Canada director of consumer and industry relations

According to the IBC most insurance policies do cover wind damage. This can be a benificial policy to have if a tree hits your home.

The IBC also suggests documenting as much as possible with photos and video.

No matter what is damaged, they also suggest saving receipts from any expenses, which can include wood to cover broken windows because your insurance provider may be willing to reimburse.

However, if the tree didn't damage your property, you are likely left with the cleanup, which can go a few ways.

If a tree on municipal land fell on your property in most cases the municipality will clean it up.

The Township of Elora says any residents who aren't sure whose property a tree is on should give them a call.

The Township says cleanup is generally your responsibility if those roots are on your property.

If you do choose to hire someone, be prepaired to shell out some money for their services as it can get expensive.

Arborist costs range from a few hundred, to a few thousand dollars depending on the size of the tree.

If you;re looking to do the tree work yourself, Centre Wellington deputy fire chief, Jonathan Karn says safety should come first.

"You really want to consider whether or not your comfortable removing those trees and those tree limbs. They can be quiet heavy. Trees that are down can act erratically when you cut them. They can spring back, or they can move," said Karn.