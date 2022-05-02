Who's in the running for the 2022 municipal election in Waterloo Region
Nominations opened Monday for the upcoming municipal election, and several candidates in the Region of Waterloo have already said they won't be running for re-election.
The biggest change will be the City of Waterloo. Mayor Dave Jaworsky announced in February that he would not seek a third term, and at least three Waterloo councillors have also said they won't be on the Oct. 24 ballot.
Below is the full list of mayors and councillors for Waterloo Region and the latest on their election plans, plus more on the nomination process. (Will be updated as new information becomes available.)
REGIONAL COUNCIL
Karen Redman - Chair
- Seeking re-election
Dave Jaworsky – Waterloo Mayor
- Not seeking re-election
Berry Vrbanovic – Kitchener Mayor
Kathryn McGarry – Cambridge Mayor
- Seeking re-election
Sue Foxton – Township of North Dumfries
Joe Nowak – Township of Wellesley
Les Armstrong – Township of Wilmot
Sandy Shantz – Township of Woolwich
Regional Councillors for Waterloo
Jim Erb
- Seeking re-election
Sean Strickland
Regional Councillors for Kitchener
Tom Galloway
Michael Harris
Geoff Lorentz
Elizabeth Clarke
Regional Councillors for Cambridge
Karl Kiefer
- Not seeking re-election
Helen Jowett
WATERLOO
Sandra Hanmer - Ward 1 Councillor
Royce Bodaly - Ward 2 Councillor
Angela Vieth - Ward 3 Councillor
- Not seeking re-election
Diane Freeman - Ward 4 Councillor
Jen Vasic - Ward 5 Councillor
- Seeking re-election
Jeff Henry - Ward 6 Councillor
- Not seeking re-election
Tenille Bonoguore - Ward 7 Councillor
- Not seeking re-election
KITCHENER
Scott Davey - Ward 1 Councillor
Dave Schnider - Ward 2 Councillor
John Gazzola - Ward 3 Councillor
Christine Michaud - Ward 4 Councillor
Kelly Galloway-Sealock - Ward 5 Councillor
- Not seeking re-election
Paul Singh - Ward 6 Councillor
Bil Ioannidis - Ward 7 Councillor
Margaret Johnston - Ward 8 Councillor
Debbie Chapman - Ward 9 Councillor
- Seeking reelection
Sarah Marsh - Ward 10 Councillor
CAMBRIDGE
Donna Reid – Ward 1 Councillor
Mike Devine – Ward 2 Councillor
Mike Mann – Ward 3 Councillor
Jan Liggett – Ward 4 Councillor
Pam Wolf – Ward 5 Councillor
Shannon Adshade – Ward 6 Councillor
Scott Hamilton – Ward 7 Councillor
Nicholas Ermeta – Ward 8 Councillor
ELECTION PROCESS
Candidates can submit their nomination papers for the position of mayor, city councillor, township councillor or school board trustee to the clerk's office any time between May 2 and 2 p.m. on August 19.
A final list of candidates will then be posted on the region's website.
In order to vote, residents must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18-years-old, and an owner, tenant or spouse of landowner in Waterloo Region. Post-secondary students residing in Waterloo Region can vote here and in their "home" municipality as long as they intend to return home at the end of their studies.