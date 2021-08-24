Who’s in the running to represent Prince Albert and northern Sask. in the 2021 federal election

Candidates are vying to win over the voters of Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan as the 2021 federal election nears.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for Canadians to head to the polls on Sept. 20 in hopes of renewing a Liberal majority government.

In the last election, the Conservative Party swept all 14 of the province’s seats in the House of Commons.

Candidates have 35 days to campaign since the election was called, the shortest amount of time possible under federal law.

PRINCE ALBERT

In the 2019 federal election, Conservative member Randy Hoback won the Prince Albert riding for the fourth time with roughly 67 per cent of the vote. He was first elected in 2008.

Here’s a list of Prince Albert candidates:

The NDP has not yet announced a candidate for the Prince Albert riding, nor has the Green Party.

The Prince Albert riding covers the City of Prince Albert and extends to the Smeaton, Melfort and Shellbrook areas.

DESNETHÉ – MISSINIPPI – CHURCHILL RIVER

The Desnethé – Missinippi – Churchill River riding covers the entire northern half of Saskatchewan. The riding spans from the Loon Lake and Carrot River areas up to the border.

Georgina Jolibois, who was a member of the NDP, was defeated in the 2019 election by Conservative member Gary Vidal.

Vidal received about 42 per cent of the vote. He is seeking re-election.

Prior to the formal announcement of an early federal election, Buckley Belanger announced he was resigning from his seat in the provincial legislature as the Saskatchewan NDP Athabasca MLA. He had held the seat since 1995.

He’s now the Liberal candidate for the Desnethé – Missinippi – Churchill River riding.

Here’s a list of Desnethé – Missinippi – Churchill River candidates: