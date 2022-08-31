'Who took our dad away': Family seeks answers 1 year after man murdered in Victoria

It's been one year since a Victoria man was found murdered inside his mother's home in the Rockland area, and his family members are still looking for answers about his death.

Jeremy Gordaneer, 49, was found suffering from critical wounds inside the Carberry Gardens home on Aug. 31, 2021.

Police and paramedics were called to the home around 5 a.m. and tried to treat his injuries, but he died at the scene.

Investigators determined that his death was a homicide and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.

'DON'T GET TO HAVE A DAD'

One year later, police continue to investigate Gordaneer's death, and family members are hoping that information will one day come.

"We're hoping for some answers on who took our dad away," said Clea Gordaneer, Gordaneer's daughter, in a video released by VicPD on Wednesday.

"I think we just really want to know what happened and why we don't get to have a dad anymore," she said.

Gordaneer's sister, Alisa Gordaneer, remembers her brother as a talented artist and dependable friend.

"He was always the person you could count on, always the person you could call on any time of day or night and he'd pick up," she said in the video.

The 49-year-old was a graduate of the visual arts program at Camosun College, and was the college's artist in residence in 2016.

His other daughter, Sylvie Gordaneer, says she remembers him taking the time to help her learn the craft.

"He would help me learn to draw," she told Victoria police. "I would call him and he'd spend time just walking me through it."

A year ago, neighbours told CTV News that they heard what could have been gunshots on the morning that Gordaneer died.

"At about 4:20 a.m., all I heard was 'pop, pop,'" said neighbour Don McConaghy at the time.

"It wasn't loud, just 'pop, pop' – two distinct sounds."

Victoria police say the investigation into Godaneer's death is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet. Investigators don't believe there's any additional risk to the public, but risk assessments continue to be updated.

Anyone with information on Gordaneer's death is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211. Tips can also be submitted on the VicPD website.