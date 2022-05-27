Who was driving this car near the scene of a double-homicide in 2019? N.B. RCMP want to know

The RCMP is trying to determine who was driving a car near the scene of a double-homicide in Dieppe, N.B., in September 2019.

The bodies of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier were found inside their home on Amirault Street just after noon on Sept. 7, 2019.

No one has ever been charged in the case, but police have previously said they don’t believe the murders were random.

Throughout the investigation, police have identified several vehicles of interest, and now they are releasing new information about another vehicle they believe is connected to the case.

Police say the silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata was spotted near the crime scene in Dieppe the day the Saulniers’ bodies were found.

Investigators have obtained video footage that shows the car at the intersection of Acadie Avenue and Champlain Street on Sept. 7, 2019.

Police say they recovered the car a few weeks later, during an unrelated investigation in Moncton. They determined it had been reported stolen from the Fredericton area.

"While we can't get into specifics to protect the ongoing investigation, we have reason to believe this car was involved in the homicides of the Saulniers," said New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release.

"We are looking for any information as to who was using this vehicle in September 2019.”

Police have released two photos of the car and an image taken from the video footage of the car at the intersection.

The RCMP says it is still investigating leads in the case, including tips from the public.

"Homicide investigations can be complex, and can take time. We know the Saulniers’ loved ones and community want answers, and we do too," said Oullette.

"People out there have the information we need to bring those responsible to justice. Please come forward and help us solve this terrible crime."

Anyone with information about the case, the car or the driver, or has video footage from the area from that time, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.