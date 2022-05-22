Who was elected in the MMF's 2022 general election?
David Chartrand was re-elected president of the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the Government of the Red River Métis, during this year’s general election.
On Saturday, the MMF announced the results of its 2022 election, with David Gray, chief electoral officer, confirming this was the first time an election cycle was entirely decided by acclamation.
During the election, the position of president was open, as well as 21 positions in seven regions.
Gray declared the following elections by acclamation:
- David Chartrand, president
Southeast Region
- Denise Thomas, vice-president
- Shawn Nault, regional executive officer
- Marielle Gauthier, regional executive officer
Southwest Region
- Leah LaPlante, vice-president
- John Fleury, regional executive officer
- William Goodon, regional executive officer
The Pas Region
- Judith Mayer, vice-president
- Joan Ledoux, regional executive officer
- Darrell Ferland, regional executive officer
Thompson Region
- Julyda Lagimodiere, vice-president
- Mildred Dorion, regional executive officer
- Mark Parenteau, regional executive officer
Northwest Region
- Frances Chartrand vice-president
- Richard Genaille, regional executive officer
- Peter Fleming, regional executive officer
Interlake Region
- Alfred Anderson, vice-president
- John Park, regional executive officer
- Mona Buors, regional executive officer
Winnipeg Region
- Andrew Carrier, vice-president
- JoAnne Remillard, regional executive officer
- David Beaudin, regional executive officer
This election came after cabinet passed a resolution calling the election, and Gray issued a notice of election on May 3.
Nominations were open for 11 days, and citizens were then given seven days to challenge any of the nominations.