Who was elected in the MMF's 2022 general election?

David Chartrand was re-elected president of the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the Government of the Red River Métis, during this year’s general election.

On Saturday, the MMF announced the results of its 2022 election, with David Gray, chief electoral officer, confirming this was the first time an election cycle was entirely decided by acclamation.

During the election, the position of president was open, as well as 21 positions in seven regions.

Gray declared the following elections by acclamation:

David Chartrand, president

Southeast Region

Denise Thomas, vice-president

Shawn Nault, regional executive officer

Marielle Gauthier, regional executive officer

Southwest Region

Leah LaPlante, vice-president

John Fleury, regional executive officer

William Goodon, regional executive officer

The Pas Region

Judith Mayer, vice-president

Joan Ledoux, regional executive officer

Darrell Ferland, regional executive officer

Thompson Region

Julyda Lagimodiere, vice-president

Mildred Dorion, regional executive officer

Mark Parenteau, regional executive officer

Northwest Region

Frances Chartrand vice-president

Richard Genaille, regional executive officer

Peter Fleming, regional executive officer

Interlake Region

Alfred Anderson, vice-president

John Park, regional executive officer

Mona Buors, regional executive officer

Winnipeg Region

Andrew Carrier, vice-president

JoAnne Remillard, regional executive officer

David Beaudin, regional executive officer

This election came after cabinet passed a resolution calling the election, and Gray issued a notice of election on May 3.

Nominations were open for 11 days, and citizens were then given seven days to challenge any of the nominations.