Who you can vote for in Saskatoon in the 2021 federal election
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
With a federal election underway, here are the candidates hoping for the votes of Saskatoon residents when they head to the polls on Sept. 20. This list will be updated as more candidates are confirmed. For information about what you need to vote and the various polling options available, head to Election Canada's website.
SASKATOON—GRASSWOOD CANDIDATES
- Mark Friesen, PPC
- Rokhan Sarwar, Liberal Party
- Kevin Waugh, Conservative Party (Incumbent)
SASKATOON WEST CANDIDATES
- Robert Doucette, NDP
- Alphonsus Rajakumar, Liberal Party
- Brad Redekopp, Conservative Party (Incumbent)
SASKATOON—UNIVERSITY CANDIDATES
- Claire Card, NDP
- Guto Penteado, PPC
- Corey Tochor, Conservative Party (Incumbent)
Is there a confirmed candidate we missed? Please let us know.
