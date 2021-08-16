Who you can vote for in Saskatoon in the 2021 federal election

With a federal election underway, here are the candidates hoping for the votes of Saskatoon residents when they head to the polls on Sept. 20. This list will be updated as more candidates are confirmed. For information about what you need to vote and the various polling options available, head to Election Canada's website.

SASKATOON—GRASSWOOD CANDIDATES

Mark Friesen, PPC

Rokhan Sarwar, Liberal Party

Kevin Waugh, Conservative Party (Incumbent)

SASKATOON WEST CANDIDATES

Robert Doucette, NDP

Alphonsus Rajakumar, Liberal Party

Brad Redekopp, Conservative Party (Incumbent)

SASKATOON—UNIVERSITY CANDIDATES

Claire Card, NDP

Guto Penteado, PPC

Corey Tochor, Conservative Party (Incumbent)

Is there a confirmed candidate we missed? Please let us know.