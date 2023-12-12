'Whole different view of the world': Local photographer captures Avon Crest demolition from above

Avon Crest in Stratford is officially no more.

Built as the city’s first hospital in 1889, the historic building has now been reduced to rubble.

“It's always difficult when you see something like this come down, but it's a decision we've made for the future of health and wellness in this region,” said Andrew Williams, president and CEO of the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA).

Over the last several years, the HPHA attempted to find a partner who could repurpose the building but the price was always an issue.

“We looked at the costs of renovating the building and they were exorbitant,” Williams said. “Getting the building ready to be developed for today's use… it was over $20 million.”

The HPHA is now in discussions with Revera to build a long-term care home on the site, although the deal has not been finalized.

In the future, Williams said the nearly seven acre property could also include housing.

Stratford resident Al Hamberg has had a unique perspective of the Avon Crest demolition.

“We've all seen aerial photos taken from airplanes, but this this is a whole different view of the world,” he said.

Hamburg has catalogued the process from the start of the demolition.

“When they determined that they were going to take the building down I decided that I'd like to capture it for the families and people that have a history at Avon Crest.”

Hamberg, a semi-retired Stratford resident of 35 years, has his own emotional connection to building.

“I had a good friend in high school who was in a very serious car accident and ended up in Avon Crest for a number of years until he passed away,” he said. “That kind of sat with me.”

Hamberg said that while it’s sad to see Avon Crest go, he’s at least happy he was able to capture the end of its 134 years.

“I think I've got enough footage that people in 50 or 100 years can understand what was there and a little bit about the facility.”