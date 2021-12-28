'Whole other level of stupid out there': Winter roads catch island drivers off guard

Ice-encased highways and blowing snow put island drivers accustomed to fair weather in a difficult, and even dangerous position Tuesday, according to View Royal’s Fire Chief.

First responders were left rushing early in the morning as they attended six serious crashes in quick succession.

"It’s a whole other level of stupid out there," said View Royal’s Fire Chief, Paul Hurst.

"It defies logic this morning. It's frozen solid and it will be like this for the next week," said Hurst. "If you don't need to drive, stay off the roads."

Fire and ambulance crews attended several serious accidents on the Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal before 10 a.m.

Most involved large trucks and four-wheel-drive SUV’s which had spun off the road and struck medians, or became trapped in deep snow.

'100 PER CENT ICE'

First responders were at the scene of a rollover crash in the 1800-block of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.

Hurst says the driver was not injured in the crash, but still urges drivers to be careful.

It's the third crash that took place in that area before 8 a.m., and the fire chief describes the stretch of road as "100 per cent ice."

Firefighters said in all cases motorists were pushing the limits of winter driving conditions.

The most serious accident of the morning came at the corner of the Old Island Highway and 6 Mile Road.

Chief Hurst said a rental vehicle slid through the intersection and slammed into a Modo car-share vehicle that was waiting to turn.

Hurst says the accident was completely avoidable and the rental car driver was acting recklessly.

"A gentlemen visiting from Hong Kong had never driven in the snow. So, he decided to go for a drive to see what it's like," the fire chief told CTV Vancouver Island.

Several people involved in the crash suffered minor injures.

As snow and freezing temperatures remain in island weather forecasts, first responders are pleading with drivers to avoid driving if possible.