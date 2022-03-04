'Whole range of options': Province eyes energy cost relief for Albertans

Albertans being hit hard by increasing energy costs will soon see some relief and it could come as early as next week, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.

"We want to make sure that as the Alberta Treasury receives additional royalties from these higher prices, that some of that is passed on to consumers," he said.

Kenney said he has instructed Finance Minister Travis Toews and Energy Minister Sonya Savage to bring forward a plan "quickly" that will help Albertans having trouble "paying the bills" in the face of rapid inflation and rising energy costs like gas and home heating.

"We're looking at a whole range of options, one could be a cut in the gas excise tax," said Kenney, adding a decision will be make "early next week."

"The reality is we can't undo the global forces pushing up energy and other costs, it's something being borne by people in Canada and around the world."

Kenney also pleaded with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold off on a carbon tax increase scheduled for April 1.

Recent polling by Angus Reid suggested more than half of Canadians are having trouble keeping up with cost of living increases and seven-in-10 are stressed about money as inflation rates continue to grow.

In January 2022, Canada’s annual inflation rate reached 5.1 per cent, which outpaced wage increases of 2.4 per cent over the same period. According to Statistics Canada, this was the first time the annual inflation rate exceeded five per cent in more than 30 years.