Whoop-Up Days officially underway in Lethbridge

This year's Whoop-Up Days not only marks the event's 125th edition, but also its first full showing in three years due to COVID-19.

Last year, Whoop-Up Days was only four days long and events on the grounds were scaled down.

Now, attendees are in for an experience a lot more like the Whoop-Up Days they know and love, including the return of the Pro Rodeo.

With the midway returning to its normal size, thrillseekers will be able to get their fix on the rides.

Darcy Benson. midway manager, says it’s a big operation to meet the demands of the public.

“I believe 32 rides and attractions. That's not counting the games of course ... We carry about 75 to 80 employees for the ride end of it.”

Getting the midway ready with those rides, as well as vendors and other attractions, is another tall order for Benson’s team.

Just a few days ago, the Exhibition Grounds were nothing but a parking lot, but the team managed to get the job done quickly.

“You know, we had a really good set up here. Everything went relatively smoothly. It took about eight to nine hours to set up. You know, obviously, there's some safety checks and stuff that are over and above that,” Benson said.

Elsewhere in the community, people are getting involved and feeling the Whoop-Up Days spirit.

Even the Lethbridge Bulls have decided to get involved.

Bulls players, coaches and parents will spend Whoop-Up Days making jumbo ears on the grounds as part of a fundraiser for the Lethbridge Longhorns baseball academy.

Head coach Chance Wheatley said they were presented with the opportunity and couldn’t pass it up.

“Honestly, the exhibition centre just kind of reached out to us to see if we'd be interested and it seems like a great opportunity so we jumped at the chance,” Wheatley said.

Making jumbo ears for five days straight is a far cry from what the team is used to doing.

“We'll kind of see how it goes. We're expecting it to be pretty busy, but it's our first time doing it.” Wheatley said.

Whoop-Up Days runs Aug. 23-27, at the Lethbridge Exhibition Grounds.