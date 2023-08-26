Whoop-Up Drive to close some lanes Sunday
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A number of eastbound lanes on Whoop-Up Drive will be closed Sunday to allow city crews to finish pavement line marking work.
The work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution and to follow posted speed and construction signs and detours.
Please note this work is for Sunday, August 27 (not the 28). The GIF remains.#yql https://t.co/pAdXRmiUEI— City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) August 25, 2023
