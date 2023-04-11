Whooping cough cases spread in Lethbridge area

The number of active cases of whooping cough in Lethbridge have increased, prompting a warning from Alberta Health Services (AHS).

The outbreak of the illness, which is also known as pertussis, was declared on Jan. 26.

At that time, there were just 16 cases. Now, there are 114.

"There have been four cases in total in Willingdon and Red Deer in the Central Zone," AHS said in a release.

"The remainder of cases are in South Zone, impacting the communities of the County of Lethbridge, Coaldale, Taber, Vauxhall, Grassy Lake, Bow Island, County of Forty Mile, Seven Persons and Fort Macleod."

Health officials say these communities "have significantly low childhood immunization rates" and the illness is being transmitted between people.

"AHS is issuing a reminder to all people of the importance of immunization, particularly in small children, to prevent further illness."

Officials say the majority of cases are in children under 18 years old, with 72 per cent being in those between one and nine years old.

So far, five children are being treated in hospital.

Whooping cough is an infection that causes severe coughing that can last for weeks on end. It can also lead to pneumonia, brain damage and even death.

"If an individual thinks they may be sick with pertussis, they should stay home and call a family physician or Health Link at 811, before seeking medical care.

"People with confirmed pertussis should stay home until five days of treatment with appropriate antibiotics have been completed."

Additional information can be found online.