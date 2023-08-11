Whooping cough outbreak declared in Preeceville area: Sask. Health Authority

A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in the Preeceville, Sask. area, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Also known as Pertussis, the infection is serious and contagious, affecting the lungs and throat.

Pertussis (Whooping Cough) outbreak declared in #Preeceville area

Pertussis is a serious, highly contagious infection of the lungs/throat. Immunization is key to preventing serious illness & outcomes (young children & pregnant women especially). More: https://t.co/DDi8Rj3WNq

The SHA says symptoms of early stages of whooping cough are common cold-like symptoms, such as sneezing, runny nose, mild fever, and a mild cough.

The cough will get worse leading to severe coughing spells, as the illness develops, and will often end with a “whooping” sound before the next breath. The SHA said the “whooping” sound is especially true in young children, but teenagers and adults may not make the sound.

The cough, which occurs more often at night, can last one or two months and also produces mucus which makes it difficult to breathe.

The SHA said contracting the illness does not produce protection, so people who have gotten whooping cough may get it again.

“The risk of serious illness can be reduced with vaccination. It is important to ensure that you and your children are up-to-date on your vaccinations,” Medical Health Officer Dr. Ashok Chhetri said in a release.

The SHA also recommends the vaccine for pregnant women in each pregnancy from 27-32 weeks of gestation, which will provide temporary protection to the infant.

The illness can affect anyone but can be fatal for infants less than one-year-old.

Saskatchewan had three whooping cough-related deaths between 2010 and 2015, the SHA said.

Preeceville is about 273 kilometres northeast of Regina.