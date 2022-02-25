Why a doctor who helped lead Saskatchewan's pandemic response says he's leaving the province

An emergency department doctor and executive with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is leaving his senior role to work in Ontario.

Dr. Kevin Wasko is based in Swift Current, working in the emergency department at the Cypress Regional Hospital and is the physician executive for Integrated Rural Health in the province.

He said the past two years, leading in a pandemic, have been exhausting.

"To lead in an environment that’s under a lot of scrutiny from the public and from government has become increasingly tiring and challenging," Wasko said.

"It’s been trying. It’s been consuming us. I felt that at this point in time, as we are starting to come out of this pandemic, that it was the right opportunity to be able to focus on clinical work."

Wasko said "there are frustrations when some clinical or medical advice" isn’t implemented by government, but it reflects some public attitudes.

"It is frustrating to see, amongst the public, a growing sentiment that they don't support the measures and protections that are put in place to protect our healthcare system," Wasko said.

"I think if the public has a recognition that these measures aren't tyranny, they're not impeding people's rights, but rather they’re the protection of the greater good. I think that that that will go a long way."

Wasko is the fourth SHA executive who has departed in recent months.

The SHA chief operating officer retired in October. The CEO left shortly after, without a public expplanation. The vice-president of Integrated Rural Health, Wasko’s counterpart, is set to retire in May.

In a press conference last week, Premier Scott Moe was asked about physician retention.

Moe started by thanking Wasko and said he’s confident in the recruitment and retention of doctors in the province.

The premier referenced the organization, Saskdocs, which encourages students from outside the province to practice medicine in Saskatchewan.

"I think in the months ahead, you're going to see some adjustments to ensure that it is focused on recruiting … really working in tandem with our College of Medicine," Moe told reporters.

Wasko is set to being work in a Mississauga, Ont. hospital in July.

The doctor, originally from Eastend, Sask., said he hopes his departure can speak for other healthcare workers who are struggling.

"I’m not the only person that's tired," he told CTV News.

"I hope that I can be the voice for others who are really challenged right now."