A Manitoba man who suffered life-altering injuries in a motorcycle crash turned his attention to snowmobiling, going on an epic 5,000-kilometre journey around the province while raising money for a rehabilitation centre he founded. Stratford Jail temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreak Nine COVID-19 cases in less than week, has forced the temporary closure of the Stratford Jail. Windsor woman arrested after downtown bank break and enter A woman has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a downtown bank Friday morning and stealing a “quantity of currency,” police say. 'This should not happen': Saskatoon hotel-spa project meets opposition Some residents of The Willows neighbourhood in Saskatoon are raising concerns over a proposed hotel and spa near their homes.